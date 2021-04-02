Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Grows By 32.8%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45.

