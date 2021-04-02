Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Drops By 16.3%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,566,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 3,068,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,208.6 days.

WILLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equities upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WILLF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

