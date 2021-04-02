Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Expands By 47.0%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$16.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

