Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Decreases By 26.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 759,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.