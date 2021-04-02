Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Grows By 53.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

FNK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,601. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $44.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

