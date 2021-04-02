Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Drops By 14.5%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 1,397,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,950.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $$2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.90.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

