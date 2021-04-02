Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Decreases By 25.7%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 2,654,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,265. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $542,790. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.