Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases By 44.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at $767,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 77,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSE GBAB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

