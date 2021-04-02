Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Expands By 58.8%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $67.44 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.93.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

