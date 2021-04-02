Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Grows By 32.1%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $19.20 on Friday. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.98.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

