Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Grows By 48.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 780,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN KIQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,399,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,219. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

