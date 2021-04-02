Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Decreases By 20.9%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 930,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

KRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. 115,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,548. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

