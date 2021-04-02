Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 23.0%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

NCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

