Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Expands By 36.1%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NKG stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

