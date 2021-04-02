Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Increases By 52.9%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NXR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,695. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

