Short Interest in OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Expands By 63.1%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.6 days.

OBIIF stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

