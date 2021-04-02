Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declines By 16.2%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.22. 7,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $261.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $259,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 37,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

