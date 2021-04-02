Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Grows By 40.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 917,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

