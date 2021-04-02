Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Increases By 37.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PQEFF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1,313,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,617. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

