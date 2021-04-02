Short Interest in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Expands By 50.8%

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

PS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.42. 2,541,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,934.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,619 shares of company stock worth $5,061,454. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in Pluralsight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,996 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

