Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Grows By 34.7%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,852,000 after purchasing an additional 334,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

