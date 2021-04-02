Short Interest in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Declines By 29.0%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,518,913 shares of company stock valued at $41,119,843. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 704,897 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

SelectQuote stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.56.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

