Short Interest in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Increases By 42.2%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000.

NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $9.85 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

