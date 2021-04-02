Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Declines By 21.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 154.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $59.07.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

