Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Drops By 19.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TTP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

