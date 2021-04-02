Short Interest in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Declines By 14.7%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $72.66. 170,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in WNS by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.