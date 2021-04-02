Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Decreases By 21.0%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,685,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 2,133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.3 days.

OTCMKTS XJNGF opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.