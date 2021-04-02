Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

SIG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 851,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $65.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

