Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.