Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.