Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.11

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.11 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.16). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,238,488 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £962.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £93,000 ($121,505.10). Also, insider Andrew Coombs bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

