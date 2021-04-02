Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,794 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SIRI stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.