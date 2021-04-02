SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Truist

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

