Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.70. 2,758,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

