Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.38. 173,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 236,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$296.81 million and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.