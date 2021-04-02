Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $17.92 million and $1.55 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00320326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00088472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00729846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00047861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00029785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 321,299,242 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

