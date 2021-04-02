SmartCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $827,885.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $11.41 million and $827,885.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,805.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.91 or 0.03359076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.02 or 0.00344477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.20 or 0.00965139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00416274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00435254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00290972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024936 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

