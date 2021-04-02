SmartFinancial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SMBK opened at $21.84 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $330.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

