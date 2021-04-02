Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,504.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,023.50 ($13.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.