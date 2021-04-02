Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

