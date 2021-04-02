Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Snap-on by 26.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Snap-on by 73.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $231.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $233.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

