SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:SWI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.01 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.