Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

About Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

