Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

