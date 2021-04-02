Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

