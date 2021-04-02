Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 82,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,414. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

