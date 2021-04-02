Spendcoin Price Down 58.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $88.60 million and $1.69 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 58.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 995.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.00660998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

