Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $10.28 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 172.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Spiking has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $3,601.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 2,222.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DREP (DREP) traded 1,316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

