Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11,299.96

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £113 ($147.63) and traded as high as £115.70 ($151.16). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £114 ($148.94), with a volume of 130,799 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is £113.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

