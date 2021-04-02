Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.