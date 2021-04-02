Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 269,675 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.